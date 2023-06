Full list of tee times for Round 1 of RBC Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open tees off from Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto this week following the groundbreaking news of a LIV-PGA TOUR merger. Rory McIlroy has won the last two Canadian Opens and will go for a three-peat this week — a feat that has never been accomplished at the RBC Canadian Open. He is joined in the field by Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton, and Cameron Young.

McIlroy enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +500, with Hatton following at +1100.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Thursday Featured Groups:

7:33 a.m. ET: Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson

7:44 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Aberg

7:55 a.m. ET: Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood, Nick Taylor

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open on Thursday.