 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, June 6

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Tuesday, June 6.

By Chris Landers
Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Rogers Centre on June 01, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Pitching abounds on Tuesday across MLB, with just nine starters landing in the “do not start” tier of our daily starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball (and even a couple of those, like Hayden Wesneski of the Chicago Cubs, I could see a real argument for). But it’s also a day relatively light on traditional aces — Kevin Gausman, Logan Gilbert and Joe Musgrove aside — and that means plenty of decisions for fantasy managers to make regarding who to start, who to sit and who to stream. So let’s get to it.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, June 6

Pitchers to stream

Kyle Gibson, Baltimore Orioles — You know what you’ll get with Gibson: not too many strikeouts, a kitchen-sink approach led by a dynamite slider (44.7% whiff rate) and a chance to nab a quality start (he’s worked at least six innings in four of his last six starts). The matchups is awfully friendly, with a trip to Milwaukee on Tuesday to face a Brewers offense that’s struggled mightily of late.

Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees — Schmidt was terrible to start the year, but he’s started to find it recently — with seven Ks over 5.2 shutout innings against the Seattle Mariners last time out — and there’s reason to think the righty could find success against the Chicago White Sox tonight. The South Siders boast a very righty-heavy lineup, relying on Tim Anderson, Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jimenez, and they’ve been susceptible to right-handed spin this year. That sets up well for Schmidt, whose main problem is getting lefties out.

Louie Varland, Minnesota Twins — The Tampa Bay Rays are obviously a scary matchup, but Tropicana Field is a pitcher-friendly park, and Varland has just conquered the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays over his last two outings (13 innings, three runs, two quality starts, one win). The floor here is obviously pretty low, but there’s a chance the righty can ride his four-seamer to another solid start.

And now, without further ado, here are your starting pitching rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, June 6.

Starting pitcher rankings 6/6

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Kevin Gausman vs. Astros
2 Mitch Keller vs. Athletics
3 Logan Gilbert @ Padres
4 Joe Musgrove vs. Mariners
5 Zach Eflin vs. Twins
6 James Paxton @ Guardians
7 Jesus Luzardo vs. Royals
8 Bryce Elder vs. Mets
Strong plays
9 Freddy Peralta vs. Orioles
10 Lucas Giolito @ Yankees
11 Tony Gonsolin @ Reds
12 Shane Bieber vs. Red Sox
Questionable
13 Hunter Brown @ Blue Jays
14 Clarke Schmidt vs. White Sox
15 Kyle Gibson @ Brewers
16 Louie Varland @ Rays
17 Dane Dunning vs. Cardinals
18 Taijuan Walker vs. Tigers
19 James Kaprielian @ Pirates
20 Tommy Henry @ Nationals
21 Zack Greinke @ Marlins
Don't do it
22 Hayden Wesneski @ Angels
23 Tyler Anderson vs. Cubs
24 Carlos Carrasco @ Braves
25 Matthew Liberatore @ Rangers
26 Luke Weaver vs. Dodgers
27 Jake Irvin vs. Diamondbacks
28 Garrett Hill @ Phillies
29 Sean Manaea @ Rockies
30 Dinelson Lamet vs. Giants

More From DraftKings Nation