Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, June 6

Pitching abounds on Tuesday across MLB, with just nine starters landing in the “do not start” tier of our daily starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball (and even a couple of those, like Hayden Wesneski of the Chicago Cubs, I could see a real argument for). But it’s also a day relatively light on traditional aces — Kevin Gausman, Logan Gilbert and Joe Musgrove aside — and that means plenty of decisions for fantasy managers to make regarding who to start, who to sit and who to stream. So let’s get to it.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, June 6

Pitchers to stream

Kyle Gibson, Baltimore Orioles — You know what you’ll get with Gibson: not too many strikeouts, a kitchen-sink approach led by a dynamite slider (44.7% whiff rate) and a chance to nab a quality start (he’s worked at least six innings in four of his last six starts). The matchups is awfully friendly, with a trip to Milwaukee on Tuesday to face a Brewers offense that’s struggled mightily of late.

Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees — Schmidt was terrible to start the year, but he’s started to find it recently — with seven Ks over 5.2 shutout innings against the Seattle Mariners last time out — and there’s reason to think the righty could find success against the Chicago White Sox tonight. The South Siders boast a very righty-heavy lineup, relying on Tim Anderson, Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jimenez, and they’ve been susceptible to right-handed spin this year. That sets up well for Schmidt, whose main problem is getting lefties out.

Louie Varland, Minnesota Twins — The Tampa Bay Rays are obviously a scary matchup, but Tropicana Field is a pitcher-friendly park, and Varland has just conquered the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays over his last two outings (13 innings, three runs, two quality starts, one win). The floor here is obviously pretty low, but there’s a chance the righty can ride his four-seamer to another solid start.

And now, without further ado, here are your starting pitching rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, June 6.