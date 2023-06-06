Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, June 6

There is a loaded MLB schedule on Tuesday, June 6. Every team is expected to be in action, weather permitting, so that gives you a ton of options for your DFS lineup. There are 12 games that are part of the featured slate at DraftKings DFS. With that in mind, here are our favorite team stacks for Tuesday’s games.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, June 6

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Mookie Betts ($6,000)

Will Smith ($5,700)

Freddie Freeman ($5,400)

Max Muncy ($4,900)

Los Angeles only tallied four hits in their last game, but still has one of the toughest batting orders for opposing pitchers to get through. Luke Weaver will start for Cincinnati and enters with a 1-2 record and a 5.36 ERA. Going with this team stack is an expensive investment, but should pay high dividends.

The Dodgers are the -190 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are the +160 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.5.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,400)

Matt Olson ($5,600)

Austin Riley ($4,800)

Travis d’Arnaud ($4,200)

This quartet of players is coming off a solid game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team won 8-5, and they combined to go 8-18 with an RBI and four runs. Keep an eye on the lineup, as Atlanta could turn to Sean Murphy behind the plate, and he could be switched in instead of d’Arnaud if he gets a day off.

The Braves are -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are the +140 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Oakland Athletics

Bryan Reynolds ($5,000)

Andrew McCutchen ($4,500)

Jack Suwinski ($3,000)

Carlos Santana ($2,800)

This group of players would help you stay under budget. They have been inconsistent this year but come with a prime matchup on Tuesday. Oakland will be starting James Kaprielian heads into this game with an 0-6 record and an 8.12 ERA. Reynolds, Santana and Suwinski will have the handedness matchup against the righty, with McCutchen being a reliable add hitting .271 this year.

The Pirates are heavy -240 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +200 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.