Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Padres on Tuesday, June 6

The Seattle Mariners (29-30) and the San Diego Padres (28-32) will begin a brief two-game set on Tuesday, June 6. First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego, California is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Logan Gilbert (3-3, 4.08 ERA) gets the starting nod for Seattle, while Joe Musgrove (3-2, 4.71 ERA) takes the mound for San Diego.

The Padres are the home moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 odds. The Mariners are the narrow +115 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Mariners-Padres picks: Tuesday, June 6

Injury report

Mariners

Day to day: SS J.P. Crawford (knee)

Out: SP Marco Gonzales (forearm), RP Penn Murfee (elbow), 1B Dylan Moore (oblique)

Padres

Day to day: SS Xander Bogaerts (wrist), CF Trent Grisham (back)

Out: SP Seth Lugo (calf), DH Nelson Cruz (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Logan Gilbert vs. Joe Musgrove

Gilbert will start his 12th game of the season. While he has been reliable this season, he is coming off his worst outing of the season. Gilbert only lasted four innings against the New York Yankees and allowed seven runs (five earned) on seven hits. He struck out four and walked one to earn his third loss of the year.

Musgrove will make his eighth appearance of the season. He has allowed just one earned run over his last two outings. His last time out, Musgrove allowed just one run (unearned) against the Miami Marlins in six innings. He struck out and walked three and picked up his third win of the year.

Over/Under pick

The Mariners are coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of the Texas Rangers. They scored nine runs over the three games and have now tallied three runs or fewer in four of their last five games. The Padres’ batting order is alternating good games with bad. They have scored at least five runs in three of their last six. In the other three, they scored exactly one run. Given the pitching matchup and these offensive trends, I am taking the under, despite the low run total.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

Seattle has lost three games in a row and five of its last six games. San Diego has alternated wins and losses, going 4-3 in its last seven. The Padres could be without shortstop Xander Bogaerts, which would limit the offensive upside. Still, they have been playing better than the Mariners have over the last week. Musgrove should be able to help San Diego pick up a big win if they can give him some run support early.

Pick: Padres