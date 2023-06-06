Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Angels on Tuesday, June 6

The Chicago Cubs (26-33) and the Los Angeles Angels (31-30) will start a three-game series on Tuesday, June 6. First pitch from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California is set for 9:38 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. Hayden Wesneski (2-2, 4.81 ERA) gets the starting nod for Chicago, while Los Angeles counters with the southpaw Tyler Anderson (2-1, 5.47 ERA).

The Angels are -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cubs are the +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Cubs-Angels picks: Tuesday, June 6

Injury report

Cubs

Out: SP Justin Steele (forearm), RP Nick Burdi (appendix), RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), CF Cody Bellinger (knee)

Angels

Out: RP Matt Moore (oblique), C Max Stassi (hip), 3B Anthony Rendon (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Hayden Wesneski vs. Tyler Anderson

Wesneski will be making his 10th appearance of the season, but his ninth start. He is coming off a short performance against the Tampa Bay Rays. Wesneski only lasted 3.2 innings and gave up one earned run on one hit. He struck out four and walked two but didn’t factor into the decision.

Anderson will start his 11th game of the year on Tuesday. He was inconsistent in April but seemed to have settled down in May. Unfortunately, Anderson got knocked around in his last outing by the Chicago White Sox. He pitched four innings and gave up six earned runs on six hits. Anderson struck out three, walked two and earned his first loss of the season.

Over/Under pick

The Cubs’ lineup has been consistently inconsistent. They’ve scored three runs or fewer in six of their last seven games. The Angels have tallied three runs or fewer in four of their last six games. Each of these pitchers had a solid May outside of one bad outing. With the inconsistency of the offenses, I think the under hits.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

Chicago has lost the last four games that Wesneski has started. It’s honestly impressive because he has only allowed one earned in three of those games. Los Angeles has won four of Anderson’s last five starts. The Cubs’ lineup has been shut out in two of their last three games. If Anderson has a good outing and LA can give him some early run support, the Angels should pick up a win in the series opener.

Pick: Angels