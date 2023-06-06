Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Rangers on Tuesday, June 6

The St. Louis Cardinals (25-36) will look to even their series against the Texas Rangers (39-20) on Tuesday, June 6. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers are -140 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Cardinals +120 underdogs with the over/under set at 9.5.

Cardinals-Rangers picks: Tuesday, June 6

Injury report

Cardinals

Out: OF Lars Nootbaar (back), OF Dylan Carlson (ankle), OF Tyler O’Neill (back), SP Jake Woodford (shoulder), SP Packy Naughton (forearm), RP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder)

Rangers

Out: 3B Brad Miller (oblique), RP Joe Barlow (illness), SP Jacob deGrom (elbow), SP Glenn Otto (shoulder), SP Jake Odorizzi (arm), RP Brett Martin (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Matthew Liberatore vs. Dane Dunning

Matthew Liberatore (1-1, 4.91 ERA) is in his second MLB season and will make his fourth appearance and third start of 2023. He had a rough go of things in his last start on May 26 when he allowed four runs over five innings in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

Dane Dunning (4-1, 2.06 ERA) will make his 14th appearance and sixth start of the 2023 season. He put together a strong May in the rotation, allowing fewer than three runs in four of five outings last month. Dunning allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts over five innings in his last start in a loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Over/Under pick

The Rangers are in the zone as a lineup right now. They scored just four runs on Monday night but put up a combined 28 in the previous two contests. Texas leads the league with 6.4 runs per game, and St. Louis ranks ninth in OPS (.749) this season.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

It’s tough to know what to expect from Liberatore with such limited MLB experience, but Dunning has been extremely reliable since moving to the starting rotation this season. I’d be much more comfortable riding with the Rangers’ starter in this spot.

Pick: Rangers