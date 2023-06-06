Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Braves on Tuesday, June 6

The New York Mets (30-30) will hit the road for a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves (35-24) starting on Tuesday, June 6. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are -165 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Mets +140 underdogs with the over/under set at 9.5.

Mets-Braves picks: Tuesday, June 6

Injury report

Mets

Out: RP Edwin Uceta (ankle), OF Tim Locastro (thumb), Elieser Hernandez (shoulder), RP Sam Coonrod (lat), RP Edwin Diaz (knee), RP Bryce Montes de Oca (elbow), SP Jose Quintana (ribs), RP Stephen Ridings (shoulder)

Braves

Out: RP Michael Tonkin (neck), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), SP Max Fried (forearm), 3B Ehire Adrianza (elbow), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Kolby Allard (oblique), RP Tyler Matzek (elbow), SP Huascar Ynoa (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Carlos Carrasco vs. Bryce Elder

Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.74 ERA) doesn’t have a big sample size to go off this season with just six starts in 2023, though he’s been throwing much better recently. He allowed a combined two runs over 12.2 innings of work over his last two outings heading into Tuesday night.

Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.92 ERA) has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season through 11 starts in Year 2 as a big-league pitcher. He allowed fewer than three runs in all six starts in May and is coming off an outing where he allowed one run on five hits and three walks over 7.1 innings in a loss to the Oakland Athletics.

Over/Under pick

This number is far too high with how good this pitching matchup is. Carrasco has proven in his last few starts that he’s much better than his number suggest, and Elder has been unhittable over the last month. Root against the offenses in this spot.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

Bet against Elder at your own risk. He’s been lights out recently, and he should be ready to put together another excellent performance against a divisional opponent. He’s going fairly deep into games with very few runs and had a 1.72 ERA in May. Your money should be safe with Elder.

Pick: Braves -165