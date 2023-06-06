Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Reds on Tuesday, June 6

The Los Angeles Dodgers (35-25) will open a three-game road set against the Cincinnati Reds (27-33) on Tuesday, June 6. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Dodgers are -200 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Reds +170 underdogs with the over/under set at 10.5.

Dodgers-Reds picks: Tuesday, June 6

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: OF Trayce Thompson (oblique), RP Phil Bickford (back), RP Tyler Cyr (shoulder), SP Julio Urias (hamstring), SP Dustin May (elbow), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), 2B Gavin Lux (knee), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), RP Blake Treinen (shoulder), SP Walker Buehler (elbow), RP JP Feyereisen (shoulder), RP Alex Reyes (shoulder)

Reds

Day to day: OF Nick Senzel (knee), OF Jake Fraley (allergies)

Out: OF TJ Friedl (hamstring), Wil Myers (abdomen), OF Henry Ramos (hip), RP Derek Law (elbow), RP Casey Legumina (ankle), SP Nick Lodolo (leg), RP Reiver Sanmartin (elbow), SP Connor Overton (elbow), 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), SP Justin Dunn (shoulder), RP Tony Santillan (back), SP Vladimir Gutierrez (elbow), RP Tejay Antone (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Tony Gonsolin vs. Luke Weaver

Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 1.77 ERA) is putting together another fantastic year with the Dodgers after making his season debut in late April. He hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a start and gave up one or zero earned runs in five of seven outings. In his last time out, Gonsolin allowed one run on three hits and two walks over six innings in a win over the Washington Nationals.

Luke Weaver (1-2, 5.36 ERA) will make his ninth start in Year 1 with the Reds and has seen his struggles to this point, allowing at least four earned runs in five of eight appearances in 2023. In his most recent start, Weaver allowed three runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings in a win over the Boston Red Sox.

Over/Under pick

This total is way too high with Gonsolin on the mound. Based on what we’ve seen from him in a limited sample size in 2023, it’s not unrealistic for him to not allow a single run once again. If he keeps throwing the way he has to open this season, the Dodgers won’t be able to do enough offensively to push this total to double digits.

Pick: Under 10.5

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers feel like great value in this spot as -200 favorites given the significant advantage they have on the mound. Los Angeles will enter this matchup ranked fourth in OPS (.789) with Cincinnati checking in at 20th in that category (.719). It’s hard to find a reason why the Reds would have an edge in this spot.

Pick: Dodgers