Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Guardians on Tuesday, June 6

The Boston Red Sox (30-30) will open a three-game road set with the Cleveland Guardians (27-32) on Tuesday, June 6. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Progressive Field in Progressive Field.

The Guardians are -120 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Red Sox +100 underdogs with the over/under set at 7.5.

Red Sox-Guardians picks: Tuesday, June 6

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: SP Chris Sale (shoulder), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), RP John Schreiber (shoulder), 3B Yu Chang (wrist), RP Zack Kelly (elbow), OF Adam Duvall (wrist), RP Wyatt Mills (elbow), 2B Trevor Story (elbow), SS Adalberto Mondesi (knee)

Guardians

Day-to-Day: SS Amed Rosario

Out: SP Cal Quantrill (shoulder), SP Peyton Battenfield (shoulder), SP Cody Morris (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

James Paxton vs. Shane Bieber

James Paxton (1-1, 4.26 ERA) will make his fifth start since joining the Red Sox, and he threw the ball well in three starts with one bad outing He allowed five runs in his second-to-last start but allowed a combined four runs over his other three appearances. In his last start, Paxton allowed one run on four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts over five innings in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Shane Bieber (4-3, 3.72 ERA) will make his 13th start of 2023 and is coming off his worst start of the year, which is doing plenty of damage to that ERA. The Guardians won the game, but he allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings of work against the Baltimore Orioles last week.

Over/Under pick

The Red Sox struggled at the plate during their series with the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, but we can point to the season-long sample size of consistent production. Boston ranks fifth in OPS (.764) and should do enough to help push this total despite Cleveland checking in with one of the worst offenses in the league with 3.6 runs per game, which ranks 29th.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

It may be difficult to bet on Bieber to put together two poor starts in a row, but he’s developing a bit of a sample size of struggles on the mound over the last month. Bieber allowed at least seven hits in four of his last five starts He’s been fortunate to keep the run totals low but at some point, that will catch up with him.

Pick: Red Sox