Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Yankees on Tuesday, June 6

The Chicago White Sox take on the New York Yankees in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday, June 6. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Lucas Giolito (4-4, 4.08 ERA) will take the mound for the White Sox, and Clarke Schmidt (2-5, 5.01 ERA) will pitch for the Yankees.

The Yankees are -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the White Sox coming in at +140. The total is set at 8.5.

White Sox-Yankees picks: Tuesday, June 6

Injury report

Yankees

Out: OF Harrison Bader (hamstring), RP Ian Hamilton (groin), SP Carlos Rodon (back), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow)

White Sox

Out: RHP Jimmy Lambert (ankle)

Starting pitchers

Lucas Giolito vs. Clarke Schmidt

Giolito has struggled in recent outings, allowing three runs in five innings to the Angels and four runs in 3.2 innings to the Tigers. He also walked nine and struck out nine over the period of those two games.

Schmidt rarely makes it past five innings, but has been performing well lately. He has allowed just three earned runs over his last three starts, striking out 17 and walking five in that time frame. He most recently kept the Mariners runless over 5.2 innings.

Over/Under pick

Schmidt has been playing well lately, and the Yankees’ bullpen has been a huge asset for the team this season, so this mediocre White Sox offense won’t likely add too many runs to this total. Unless the Yankees lineup goes crazy like they did against the Mariners two series ago, we can safely put this one at the under.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The White Sox are coming off a sweep of the Tigers, and the Yankees won their last two games against the Dodgers. However, the Sox have struggled on the road, going 10-20 this season. With Giolito’s recent outings in mind, and his own road struggles, NY should take this one easily.

Pick: Yankees -165