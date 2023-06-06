Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Rays on Tuesday, June 6

The Minnesota Twins take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday, June 6. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field. Louie Varland (3-1, 3.51 ERA) will take the mound for the Twins, and Zach Eflin (7-1, 3.30 ERA) will pitch for the Rays.

The Rays are -170 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Twins coming in at +145. The total is set at 8.

Twins-Rays picks: Tuesday, June 6

Injury report

Rays

Out: SP Josh Fleming (elbow), RP Pete Fairbanks (hip), 2B Brandon Lowe (back)

Twins

Day-to-Day: INF Royce Lewis (head), SS Carlos Correa (foot), DH Byron Buxton (ribs)

Out: RHP Cole Sands (shoulder), 1B Joey Gallo (hamstring), OF Trevor Larnach (pneumonia), RHP Kenta Maeda (triceps)

Starting pitchers

Louie Varland vs. Zach Eflin

Varland is fresh off a seven-inning outing against the Astros in which he kept them scoreless and struck out five batters, walking just one. He can generally be counted on for about six innings, and he has kept opponents to three runs or fewer in each of his last five starts.

Eflin has a little more room for error due to the Rays’ unmatched run support this season. His record is phenomenal, though he has allowed three or more runs per game in four of his last five starts. He does have good longevity, though, often lasting six or seven innings in a start. He allowed three runs to the Cubs and struck out five in his latest outing.

Over/Under pick

Varland has proven himself against top batting lineups already this season, and while the Rays may be able to get a few runs off of him, I think he’s going to keep this one controlled. Eflin relies a lot on run support and will likely let up a few, but Minnesota ranks in the bottom half of the league in runs per game.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Twins dropped their last two games to the Guardians in low-scoring matchups, and the Rays took three of four on the road against the Red Sox. However, the Twins have had a day of rest and will likely return some of their bigger hitters who were injured in the Cleveland series. The Rays have a quick turnaround, and while they bring one of the best offenses in MLB to the diamond, Varland has been phenomenal lately, while Eflin has been a bit shaky.

Pick: Twins +145