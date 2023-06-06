How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on June 6

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

With Battleground in the rearview mirror, NXT will open the month of June with an action packed show tonight. Several matches have already been announced for tonight and a No. 1 contender for the women’s title will be determined.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, June 6

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes notched another successful title defense last Tuesday, defeating Noam Dar in the main event. After the match, Baron Corbin issued a sneak attack on the champ, hitting the End of Days and holding up the NXT title belt as the show went off the air. Corbin was declared a free agent in the aftermath of the WWE Draft in April and has decided to show up in NXT to target the champ. We’ll see how Hayes and Trick Williams responds tonight.

Tonight, a battle royal will be held to determine a No. 1 contender for NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. Fresh off winning the belt at Battleground, the new champ took to the ring to celebrate last week and invited the entire women’s locker room out to the ring. She was promptly attacked by multiple stars and this match was set into motion. We’ll see who emerges victorious and earns themselves a future title opportunity.

It will be a busy night for the Schism tonight as Joe Gacy will go one-on-one Mustafa Ali and the Dyad/Ava Reign will face Diamond Mine in a six-person tag team match. Last week, Wes Lee and Tyler Bate defeated the Dyad in tag team action, but were attacked by Gacy following the match. Ali, who popped up in NXT as a guest commentator for the match, promptly chased off Gacy, setting up this match. Meanwhile, Reign interfered and cost Ivy Nile her match against Cora Jade, leading Nile and the Creed Brothers to lay down the challenge for this tag match. We’ll see how both bouts go for tonight.

Last week, Dani Palmer took to the ring to call out the mysterious women who has attacked several women’s division stars for the past few months. The hooded women then attacked Palmer from behind and revealed herself to be Blair Davenport. The two will face each other in one-on-one action tonight.

Also on the show, Ilja Dragunov will make his first appearance since defeating Dijak in an intense Last Man Standing match at Battleground.