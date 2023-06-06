Belmont Stakes 2023: Post position, horse lineup, morning line odds

The draw for the 155th Belmont Stakes is complete, and now we know which horses will run the longest race of the Triple Crown season on Saturday, June 10.

Preakness winner at 5-1 National Treasure is not the favorite in the 12-furlong marathon, as that honor goes to Forte on the track’s morning line at 5-2. Tapit Trice was one of the favorites for the Kentucky Derby, but a disappointing seventh place finish for a horse that had won four times in a row has him back as the 3-1 second choice.

On the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s run at Belmont Park, perhaps the most famous race in American thoroughbred history, Tapit Shoes will break from the rail just as Big Red did in 1973. The Brad Cox trainee sits at a 20-1 projected price.

Kentucky Derby winner Mage is not in the field for the last race of the Triple Crown.

2023 Belmont Stakes post positions, connections, and morning line from Belmont Park

2023 Belmont Stakes Field Post Position Horse Owner Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds Post Position Horse Owner Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds 1 Tapit Shoes Spendthrift Farm et al Brad Cox Jose Ortiz 20-1 2 Tapit Trice Whisper Hill Farm, Gainesway Stable Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 3-1 3 Arcangelo Blue Rose Farm Jena Antonucci Javier Castellano 8-1 4 National Treasure SF Racing et al Bob Baffert John R. Velazquez 5-1 5 Il Miracolo Alexandres Antonio Sano Marcos Meneses 30-1 6 Forte Repole Stable Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 5-2 7 Hit Show Gary & Mary West Brad Cox Manny Franco 10-1 8 Angel of Empire Albaugh Family Stables Brad Cox Flavien Prat 7-2 9 Red Route One Winchell Thoroughbreds Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 15-1

