Novak Djokovic vs. Karen Khachanov: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

No. 3 Novak Djokovic will take on No. 11 Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Tuesday, June 6. The match will air on the Tennis Channel at 8:00 a.m ET and a live stream will be at TennisChannel.com. Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win at -1100 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Khachanov coming in at +700.

Djokovic is also one of the favorites to win this year’s French Open, which would make it his third win at Roland Garros (2016, 2021) and his 23rd Grand Slam. Khachanov has yet to win a Grand Slam. He reached the French Open quarterfinals in 2019, but has never made it past this round in Paris.

The two are no strangers to one another — they have faced off nine times before this meeting. Djokovic has won eight of the nine matchups, though, which is why he enters as such a heavy favorite over Khachanov.