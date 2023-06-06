Carlos Alcaraz vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

The French Open quarterfinals bring viewers a high-profile match on Tuesday, June 6. No. 1 and favorite to win it all Carlos Alcaraz takes on No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas at 2:15 p.m. ET in Paris. The match will air on the Tennis Channel and a live stream will be at TennisChannel.com.

Tsitsipas reached the French Open finals in 2021 before falling in the fourth round in 2022, and this is Alcaraz’s second annual turn in the quarterfinals, but neither player has ever won at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz is the moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at -450, with Tsitsipas coming in at +350. Both players are still very young — Alcaraz won the US Open in 2022, while Tsitsipas is still searching for his first Grand Slam.

The two have met on the court four times, and Alcaraz has yet to drop a match to Tsitsipas. He won in straight sets in their latest meeting at this year’s Barcelona Open.