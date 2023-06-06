Elina Svitolina vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

Elina Svitolina takes on No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6. The match will air on the Tennis Channel at 6:30 a.m. ET and a live stream will be at TennisChannel.com. Sabalenka is the favorite to win at -450, and Svitolina comes in at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sabalenka sits behind Iga Swiatek in odds to win it all at Roland Garros this year at +350. She recently won her first Grand Slam in career history at the Australian Open earlier this year, and is vying for her second. She has never gone further than the semifinal round in Paris, which she achieved in 2019. Svitolina has never won a Grand Slam, but this is her fourth go-around in the French Open quarterfinal round.

The two have met in head-to-head matches on the court just twice, and it’s been a while — the most recent match between the two was in 2020. They have split in wins, 1-1.