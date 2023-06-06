Karolina Muchova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

Karolina Muchova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, two unseeded players, will meet in the French Open quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6. Their match will air at 5:00 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel. A live stream will be at TennisChannel.com.

Muchova enters as the favorite with -180 moneyline odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pavlyuchenkova comes in at +145. This quarterfinals appearance marks a new high at the French Open for Muchova, who has never reached this round in Paris. Pavlyuchenkova has two quarterfinals experiences at Roland Garros under her belt in 2013 and 2021.

The two have met three times on the court in their careers. Muchova won at Wimbledon in 2021, but Pavlyuchenkova holds the advantage, having won twice. Both have fought hard to get to this point and defeated much higher seeds on the path to the round of eight, and a semifinal appearance at the French Open would be a first for both players.