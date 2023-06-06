French Open live stream: How to watch men’s quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 7

The French Open continues with the second day of men’s quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 7. at 9:00 a.m. ET, No. 22 Alexander Zverev will face Tomas Martin Etcheverry, and No. 6 Holger Rune will play No. 4 Casper Ruud at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Ruud made it to the finals at Roland Garros last year before falling to Rafael Nadal in three sets. The games will air on the Tennis Channel and be available to stream on TennisChannel.com. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have already qualified for the semifinals in Paris, and Djokovic is the only player remaining who has ever won a French Open.

Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

9:00 a.m. ET: No. 22 Alexander Zverev (-275) vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry (+225)

2:15 p.m. ET: No. 4 Casper Ruud (-130) vs. No. 6 Holger Rune (+110)