French Open live stream: How to watch women’s quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 7

The women’s quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open will continue on Wednesday, June 7. There are only two matchups, but they are both high-profile. Beatriz Haddad Maia and Ons Jabeur will be making their first appearances in the French Open quarterfinals. Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will have a rematch from last year’s French Open Final, which saw Swiatek win her second career French Open title.

Coverage French Open will begin at 5 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel. It will air until noon. Specific coverage of the women’s quarterfinals will air from 11 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET on the Tennis Channel.

Jabeur and Haddad Maia have matched up twice before, once on a hard court and once on clay. Jabeur took both matches, with the most recent being on clay in April of this year. This will be the seventh time that Gauff and Swiatek have faced off. Gauff has not been able to solve the riddle that Swiatek presents and has lost all six matchups so far. Moreso, Gauff has yet to win a set against Swiatek. The closest she came was their first matchup in May 2021 when she forced the first set to go into a tiebreaker.

Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s women’s schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

5 a.m. ET

#14 Beatriz Haddad Maia (+205) vs. #7 Ons Jabeur (-255)

6:30 a.m. ET

#1 Iga Swiatek (-1200) vs. #6 Coco Gauff (+700)