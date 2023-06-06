Live results, scores, bracket for 2023 College World Series Super Regionals

The 16 regional champions have been set for the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, and eight spots in the College World Series will be on the line from June 9-12 at eight Super Regional sites across the country.

Dates, times, and broadcast channels for all eight Super Regionals will be announced on June 6 at 10 a.m. ET by the NCAA.

Each regional champion is paired by the seed of the top-ranked team from the regional played from June 2-5. Super Regionals are generally played as best-of-three series at the host site of the higher-ranked team, but this year there are two exceptions:

* TCU will host despite being a two-seed in their regional vs. one-seed and No. 14 overall Indiana State. ISU chose not to host a Super Regional and thus will play on the road, but will still bat last in Game 1 of their series.

* As both Tennessee and Southern Miss won their regional as two-seeds, the host school will be chosen by the NCAA Baseball Selection Committee based on the strength of their bid. Factors such as hotel availability, facility quality, and more will be a part of that decision.

The eight remaining teams advance to the 2023 College World Series beginning on June 16 at TD Ameritrade Field in Omaha. From there two-bracket, double-elimination tournament takes place until the final two teams standing play in the best-of-three series College World Series Finals to determine the national champion.

2023 College World Series bracket

Super Regional round (June 9-11 or June 10-12)

All games on ESPN+. If also broadcast on an ESPN TV network, noted below

All times ET

All Game 3’s are if necessary, with a coin flip to determine team with last at-bat

No. 16 Alabama vs. No. 1 Wake Forest

Texas vs. No. 7 Stanford

No. 12 Kentucky vs. No. 5 LSU

Southern Miss vs. Tennessee (host announced June 6 10 a.m.)

No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Florida

Duke vs. No. 7 Virginia

Oral Roberts vs. Oregon

No. 14 Indiana State vs. TCU (Indiana State passes on hosting)

