French Open results: Who is advancing to semifinals in men’s draw

The 2022 French Open has reached the quarterfinals and the final eight men are battling for the singles title at Roland Garros. The quarterfinals get underway Tuesday morning and run through Wednesday. All four matches will air on Tennis Channel and be available for live stream at tennischannel.com.

Four of the top six seeds remain, led by #1 Carlos Alcaraz and #3 Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz is a -450 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in his Tuesday match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Djokovic is a -1100 favorite in his Tuesday match against Karen Khachanov.

Alcaraz is the tournament favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at +190. He’s followed by Djokovic at +175 and then it’s a big drop to Alexander Zverev at +850. Djokovic last won the tournament in 2022 and is aiming for his 23rd career Grand Slam singles title. Alcaraz is aiming to reach his first French Open semifinals and is competing for his second Grand Slam title after winning last year’s US Open.

The quarterfinals are getting underway, and we’ll be tracking results as the eight men sort out the semifinal draw. All times are estimated based on when the prior matches finish.

Men’s Draw

Quarterfinal results

#3 Novak Djokovic vs. #11 Karen Khachanov — June 6, 8:00 a.m.

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas — June 6, 2:15 p.m.

#22 Alexander Zverev vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry — June 7, 9:00 a.m.

#4 Casper Ruud vs. #6 Holger Rune — June 7, 2:15 p.m.

Semifinal matchups

TBD