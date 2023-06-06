French Open results: Who is advancing to semifinals in women’s draw

The 2023 French Open has reached the quarterfinals in the women’s bracket and the semifinals will be set by the end of early Wednesday morning. The quarterfinals got underway Tuesday morning at 5 a.m. and will run two matches Tuesday and two on Wednesday. The quarterfinals are airing on the Tennis Channel, which can also be live streamed at tennischannel.com.

The semifinals will feature at least one unseeded player this year. Karolina Muchova defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first quarterfinal match on Tuesday. This marks Muchova’s second semifinals appearance in a Grand Slam, having reached the Australian Open semis in 2021.

Elina Svitolina is the only other unseeded woman remaining and is facing #2 Aryna Sabalenka. #1 seed Iga Świątek is the favorite to win the tournament, with -190 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The quarterfinals are underway, and we’ll be tracking results as the eight women settle the semifinal field. All times (ET) are estimated based on when the prior matches finish.

Women’s Draw

Quarterfinal results

Karolina Muchova won 7-5, 6-2 over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elina Svitolina — June 6, 6:30 a.m.

#7 Ons Jabeur vs. #14 Beatriz Haddad Maia — June 7, 5:00 a.m.

#1 Iga Świątek vs. #6 Coco Gauff — June 7, 6:30 a.m.

Semifinal matchups

Karolina Muchova vs. TBD — June 8