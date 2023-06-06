How to watch Australia vs. India World Test Championship final on TV and live stream

Australia and India will begin the World Test Championship final Wednesday, June 7 at 5:30 a.m. ET from The Oval in London, England. Australia are making their first appearance in the World Test Championship final, while India are back here after losing the inaugural final to New Zealand in 2021 at Lord’s.

Pat Cummins is back in action to captain the Australia side, while Rohit Sharma will lead India. It’ll be interesting to see how the Australians organize their batting lineup with the emergence of Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja’s recent form against India. Steve Smith and Travis Head seem to be locks, which means David Warner could miss out despite a great overall resume.

On the India side, Ravindra Jadeja will look to keep his current run going. His return to action was against Australia in a March Test series. Jasprit Bumrah remains out with a back issue and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out of the squad, so it’ll be up to Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj to step up.

Here’s a look at how fans can catch all the action.

Australia vs. India World Test Championship TV Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7 - Sunday, June 11

Time: Play starts at 5:30 a.m. ET every day

Channel: Willow TV

Livestream: willow.tv