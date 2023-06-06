French Open Odds: Best Bets & Picks to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday, June 7

The Roland-Garros quarterfinals have arrived, which means it’s time to check in for a couple of DraftKings Sportsbook picks ahead of Wednesday’s action! Find my best bets below.

Holger Rune vs. Casper Ruud

Over 37.5 Total Games (-130)

I can’t pick a winner in this matchup.

Despite their respective ages, Rune and Ruud have already established a strong rivalry. These two have faced off five times — all on clay — with Casper boasting a 4-1 career advantage. However, Rune’s only win came in their last match, and the 20-year-old’s form is undeniably fantastic heading into this one.

Holger is coming off a five-set thriller against Francisco Cerundolo, who made some serious noise in Paris this year. There’s a case to be made for fatigue playing a factor on Rune’s end, but youth is on his side here.

Ruud enters this quarterfinal in tremendous form as well, having dropped just two sets through four rounds of play. By taking the over on this game total, it’s clear that I’m expecting both players to at least win one set. That’s been the case in each of the last two matches between these two, so this one could go the distance.

Alexander Zverev vs Tomas Etcheverry

Alexander Zverev -4.5 (-125)

Don’t look now, but Zverev could be turning a corner in Paris.

The 26-year-old suffered a significant ankle injury in the semis of last year’s French Open, and now he’s just one win away from returning to that stage. Watching Sascha compete on clay over the last few weeks, it’s clear redemption is on his mind.

Zverev has shown a level of resiliency in Paris we haven’t seen from him consistently. He proved he could win ugly against Tiafoe, and while the final score implies that he cruised against Dimitrov, Sascha had to grind his way back down 2-4 to win a crucial second set.

If Zverev continues to play at this level — specifically with that type of determination — the list of players capable of beating him is quite short.

Etcheverry is not on that list.

