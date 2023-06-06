The final trailer for ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ shows The Further is not done with the Dalton family

It was 13 years ago when James Wan’s Insidious brought us the deep sleeping terror in The Further. You probably walked away from that film with a new appreciation (or aversion) to Tiny Tim’s “Tiptoe Through The Tulips.”

Insidious: The Red Door, the fifth installment of this franchise, will return to the home and minds of The Lambert family. At the end of 2013’s Insidious 2, Dalton and his father, Josh, were hypnotized to suppress their memories so they couldn’t go into another dimension. Years later, Dalton is in college and trying to make a way to a normal experience. However, the pull of his past starts to tug at him and his father. Together, they have to fight the evil plaguing their family once and for all.

Patrick Wilson will take the director’s chair for his debut, while Scott Teems will handle scriptwriting duties. The final trailer shows Lin Shaye will at least have a small part in returning as Elise Rainier. It also looks like the Lipstick-Face Demon and Joseph Bishara’s score will return to make their presence felt.

Insidious: The Red Door will be astral projecting into theaters on July 7, 2023.