Phil Mickelson reacts to LIV-PGA merger on Twitter

Phil Mickelson, one of the first and biggest names to defect from the PGA TOUR to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, is celebrating on Twitter on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old golfer and six-time major winner tweeted, “Awesome day today,” after the unexpected news of a LIV Golf-PGA TOUR merger funded by the Saudi Public Investment Fund broke.

Awesome day today https://t.co/qUwVJiydym — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 6, 2023

Perhaps it was not as unexpected for Lefty as it was for the rest of us. Just a few weeks ago, Mickelson said “I know some things that others don’t” at a press conference, and followed it up with, “I know a lot of stuff that will come out later, and that I am appreciative that they’re [the PGA TOUR] being held accountable.”

It does not appear that many players knew about this merger, as PGA TOUR golfers have been taking to Twitter on Tuesday morning to profess their shock at the news. Mickelson previously suffered public backlash for saying that he was working alongside the Saudi government despite their human rights abuses.