PGA TOUR golfers react to PGA-LIV merger news on Twitter

The PGA TOUR announced a merger with their Saudi-funded rival tour, the LIV Golf League, on Tuesday. This came as a shock to the golf world, as fans have watched the contentious relationship between these two leagues develop over the past several years. Apparently, it also came as a shock to golfers actually on the PGA TOUR, many of whom were not made aware of this development.

Some were clearly irritated that they were finding out about the merger, which will be largely paid for by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, on Twitter along with the rest of the world.

Nothing like finding out through Twitter that we’re merging with a tour that we said we’d never do that with. — Mackenzie Hughes (@MacHughesGolf) June 6, 2023

I love finding out morning news on Twitter — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) June 6, 2023

Others decided to share their thoughts on the situation ahead of the players’ meeting in Toronto this afternoon, expressing frustration at the betrayal they feel.

I’m guessing the liv teams were struggling to get sponsors and pga tour couldn’t turn down the money. Win-win for both tours

but it’s a big lose for who defended the tour for last two years — Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) June 6, 2023

Tell me why Jay Monahan basically got a promotion to CEO of all golf in the world by going back on everything he said the past 2 years. The hypocrisy. Wish golf worked like that. I guess money always wins @PGATOUR — Dylan Wu (@dylan_wu59) June 6, 2023

Some made jokes, as well.

Now that we’re all friends, is it too late for us to workshop some of these team names? pic.twitter.com/O8EDVqKClz — max homa (@maxhoma23) June 6, 2023

I’ve grown up being a fan of the 4 Aces. Maybe one day I get to play for them on the PGA Tour! — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) June 6, 2023

Alright guys. How much to live stream the player meeting at 4 today??? (I’m KIDDING)…. But seriously…. — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) June 6, 2023

But the general consensus seems to be shock and anger. LIV golfers raked in hefty paychecks as they defected from the PGA TOUR, while many who stayed and stood on a moral ground turned down millions upon millions. The PGA TOUR commissioner, Jay Monahan, was outspoken about his disapproval of the new tour and banned LIV golfers from all future PGA TOUR events.

Now, the merger is happening anyways, LIV golfers will be allowed back on TOUR, and those who stayed loyal were not told that any of this was happening.

Initial feedback is that the TOUR players are *not happy*.



They turned down cash, changed their own schedule, stuck their necks out against LIV for two years and now they are finding out about a merge in real-time on Twitter. — Rick Gehman (@RickRunGood) June 6, 2023

More to come.