NFL free agency rumors: Are Dolphins the clear favorites to land RB Dalvin Cook?

The Minnesota Vikings could be moving on from star running back Dalvin Cook and there’s one team who is already considered the frontrunner to land him. That would be the Miami Dolphins, especially after SI’s Albert Breer reported the Dolphins nearly landed Cook in March.

Cook is technically under contract with the Vikings for two more seasons, but the team does have an out ahead of the 2023 season. Cook has topped 1,000 rushing yards in four straight seasons and has a whopping 43 rushing touchdowns during that span, but he does have some durability issues and doesn’t offer much in the receiving department. At his projected price point, the Vikings might look to free up some money to improve other areas of the roster.

The Vikings also view Cook as more of a complement to Alexander Mattison according to Breer, and you don’t pay a complementary running back $11 million a year. Meanwhile, the Dolphins do have a clear need at running back and are trying to build one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Cook, even if he has lost a step, would fit right in.

We’ll see if the Vikings ultimately release Cook and where he ends up but Miami seems to be a great landing spot for the running back.