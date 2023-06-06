How to Compete for UFC 291 VIP Package via Reignmakers UFC 289 Portfolio-Gated Contest

Reignmakers UFC holders will be able to compete for yet another UFC VIP experience!

DraftKings will host a Reignmakers UFC Portfolio-gated contest for UFC 289, which will include a first-place UFC 291 VIP package for two.

Finishers second through sixth will also win a pair of tickets to UFC 290, along with $700 cash for travel and accommodations, plus a pair of FanX Experience tickets. Users who finish seventh to 101st will receive UFC Fight Night 5.13.23 Event Packs as prizing.

How to Enter

In order to compete in the UFC 289 Portfolio-Gated Contest, Must hold at least twenty five (25) Genesis Women’s fighter game cards.

UFC 291 VIP Package

Reignmakers UFC users competing in this contest will contend for the first-place prize of a UFC 291 VIP package for two. Here’s the breakdown of the package:

$3,000 cash for travel/accommodations

Reserved seating at weigh-ins

Weigh-in Meet & Greet opportunity (first come, first serve)

Private VIP entrance at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City

In-venue hospitality with UFC Fighter appearances

Friday night post weigh-in VIP party

Credential/Lanyard

Post-fight Octagon experience

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com/promotions or draftkings.com for details. TM, ® & © 2023 ZUFFA, LLC.