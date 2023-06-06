Live coverage of PGA TOUR player only meeting after LIV merger at Canadian Open

5:00 p.m. Jay Monahan is scheduled to meet with the PGA TOUR’s Player Advisory Council at 6 p.m., which consists of the five directors listed below, and 16 other players as well.

Apparently the full player-only meeting is either wrapping up soon or is about to end...

4:57 p.m. There is “skepticism” and “anger” amongst players according to Rex Hoggard while live on Golf Channel. “There are players calling for the commissioner to step down,” he says.

Remember this is a player-led organization, and they’ll need the PGA TOUR’s Policy Board to approve this in some capacity. And that board has 11 members, five of which are players in Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, and Webb Simpson.

Meanwhile at least one player is live tweeting from inside the meeting itself.

I will. We are still going strong here. Vibe is HOTTTTTT!!!! — Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) June 6, 2023

4:42 p.m. Eamon Lynch while on Golf Channel just said Phil Mickelson “will be doing a victory lap” while also calling him “an amoral stooge for murderers.” The Golf Today on Golf Channel and USA Today columnist certainly isn’t holding back, but he’s also reflecting what plenty of people think in and around the game.

4:30 p.m. It appears as part of this deal, The Shark has been thrown overboard. Bob Harig of SI reports the LIV Golf Commissioner won’t be a part of any newly-formed entity.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Had Little Notice of Merger, Likely Won't Be Involved Going Forward https://t.co/IIJA3DojUF via @SInow — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) June 6, 2023

Today is one of the craziest days in the history of professional golf, with the leadership of the LIV Golf Tour and the PGA TOUR putting down their swords and agreeing to merge under one umbrella. The reactions have certainly been varied.

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan has just walked into the room, and all the media is gathered outside. We’re just going to follow all the reactions both online and in video. But if you’re a leader or member of the PGA TOUR Policy Board like Rory McIlroy, or someone like MacKenzie Hughes who found out about this on Twitter like the rest of us, you’ve probably got a LOT of questions.

The PGA TOUR remains a 501(c)6 organization, and they’ll need the players to approve such a merger. We’ll see if the players are on board with this pretty quickly most likely.