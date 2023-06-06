‘Bottoms’ trailer shows Emma Seligman’s latest might be a cure for the typical high school comedy

So, we hear you need a different type of coming-of-age high school film. Look no further than writer-director Emma Seligman's second full-length feature, Bottoms. Seligman co-wrote the screenplay with the film’s co-star Rachel Sennott, who was also in the director’s first film, Shiva Baby. Bottoms draws slightly from Fight Club and prior high school tales, but it is a hilarious, inclusive, and unique experience.

“A refreshingly unique raunchy comedy, the film focuses on two girls, PJ and Josie, who start a fight club to lose their virginity to cheerleaders. Their bizarre plan works,” reads the synopsis for the Bottoms trailer. “The fight club gains traction, and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed.”

“Bottoms” premieres August 25 in theaters.