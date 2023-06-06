 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Texas SP Jacob deGrom to have Tommy John surgery, done for 2023 season

Jacob deGrom will miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Jacob deGrom #48 of the Texas Rangers returns to the dugout after his eleventh strikeout to end the inning during a game against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field on April 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom will undergo Tommy John Surgery. His first season with the team is likely over. He hasn’t pitched since the end of April when he first felt something in his elbow. deGrom pitched 3.2 innings against the New York Yankees and had been working his way back rehabbing over the last month. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to overcome the injury and it will require surgery.

