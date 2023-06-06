Report: Texas SP Jacob deGrom to have Tommy John surgery, done for 2023 season

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom will undergo Tommy John Surgery. His first season with the team is likely over. He hasn’t pitched since the end of April when he first felt something in his elbow. deGrom pitched 3.2 innings against the New York Yankees and had been working his way back rehabbing over the last month. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to overcome the injury and it will require surgery.

