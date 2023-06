Full field for 2023 RBC Canadian Open

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open tees off from the Oakdale Country Club in Toronto, Ontario on Thursday, June 8. The event was cancelled due to Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021, but Rory McIlroy won on both ends of the hiatus in 2019 and 2022. He will join the field again and aim for the three-peat this week.

McIlroy is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at +450. He is followed by Tyrrell Hatton at +1100, and Sam Burns comes in at +1200. Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Cameron Young, and Sahith Theegala also join the field. This marks the last PGA TOUR event before next week’s U.S. Open, which many of these golfers will play.

This will be a full-field event with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open teeing off Thursday, June 8.

2023 RBC Canadian Open field