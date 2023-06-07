Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3 on Wednesday

The 2023 NBA Finals is officially a series as the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat split the first two games in the Mile High City. Both teams now look ahead to Game 3 which will take place in South Beach on Wednesday, June 7 from the Kaseya Center, with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

The injury report is clean for the Nuggets. Cody Zeller (foot) is listed as probable for the Heat while Tyler Herro (hand) remains listed as out as he continues to rehab from a broken right hand. His estimated return timeline is still listed for the middle of June.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites and -140 on the moneyline. The Heat are +120 underdogs, with the combined point total set at 214.5.

Nuggets vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +2.5

Miami is 6-4 against the spread over the last 10 games and most importantly, it is 6-3 straight up at home this postseason including the play-in games. The Heat continue to keep defying the odds and while the Nuggets are well equipped to steal homecourt advantage back, I like Miami coming off a potentially momentum-changing win in Game 2. At the very least, the Heat should keep this game close up to the final buzzer, much like the last game.

Over/Under: Over 214.5

Game 1 finished under the point total while Game 2’s wire-to-wire battle finished over, which came alongside a bounce-back performance from Gabe Vincent (23 points, 8-12 shooting). With Miami’s supporting cast likely to get a major boost from being back home, I like the Heat’s chances of scoring efficiently while the Nuggets, who have the depth advantage, should still match them point for point. Take the over Wednesday.