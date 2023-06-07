Best Heat player prop bets to consider for NBA Finals Game 3 vs. Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat split the first two games of the NBA Finals in the Mile High City, which makes Wednesday’s Game 3 a pivotal contest for both sides. Tipoff from the Kaseya Center in Miami is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

With a 6-3 record at home through these playoffs, Miami will look to take a commanding 2-1 series lead and hold serve at home.

Below, we’ll take a look at some of our favorite Heat player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler under 25.5 points (-120)

As Miami’s remarkable postseason campaign rages on, it’s evident that the grind is having an impact on Butler’s efficiency. After ranking in the top five in playoff scoring at the onset of these playoffs, the Heat star has now averaged just 20 ppg over his last five contests on 38% shooting from the field. Miami should get a major lift at home from its supporting cast, but that won’t necessitate Butler having to score 25+ points.

Bam Adebayo over 9.5 rebounds (+105)

Adebayo has crashed the glass for 22 combined rebounds through the first two games of these Finals and over the last five games, he’s averaged 10.6 boards per game. When Miami last played at home in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics, the Heat big man totaled 13 rebounds. As this series shifts to South Beach, I expect him to be aggressive in the paint once again.

Max Strus over 2.5 made 3s (+140)

After an ice-cold performance in Game 1, Strus may have reclaimed his shooting stroke after sinking four threes en route to a 14-point performance in Game 2. Over his last five contests, he’s averaged 1.8 made threes per game while attempting a healthy amount of shots from deep (6.8 per game). With a rough 0-9 three-point outing out of the way in Game 1, look for the Heat’s sharpshooter to play an impactful role in Wednesday’s matchup.