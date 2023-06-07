Best Nuggets player prop bets to consider for NBA Finals Game 3 vs. Heat

The 2023 NBA Finals is officially a series as the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat split the first two games in the Mile High City. Both teams now look ahead to Game 3 which will take place in South Beach on Wednesday, June 7 from the Kaseya Center, with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Game 3 offers a prime opportunity for Denver to swing the momentum back in its favor in an attempt to reclaim homecourt advantage in the series.

Below, we’ll take a look at some of our favorite Nuggets player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray over 24.5 points (-125)

Murray is averaging 22 ppg through the first two games of these Finals, but he finished with a relatively quiet 18 points on Sunday (7-15 shooting, 3-8 from three). If Nikola Jokic opts to scale back the scoring load and once again play the role of facilitator, it will need to be Murray who steps up and shoulders more of a scoring load to notch a win on the road. Through seven road games this postseason, he’s averaging 26.4 ppg.

Nikola Jokic over 9.5 assists (-155)

The Nuggets are now 0-3 in these playoffs when Jokic scores 40 or more points, and it was clear Miami wanted to eliminate any impact from Denver’s supporting cast in Game 2. In the aftermath, Jokic finished with just four assists in Sunday night’s loss, which means he’ll be motivated to play the role of facilitator once more on Wednesday and likely log double-digit dimes.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope over 1.5 made 3s (-115)

As this series heads on the road in Miami, the Nuggets are going to need contributions from those who have NBA Finals experience in their back pocket. Caldwell-Pope is averaging 1.9 made threes per game this postseason and in the Nuggets’ last two road playoff games against the Los Angeles Lakers, he chipped in with seven made three-pointers across two games (2.5 per contest). Look for him to hit at least a couple in Game 3.