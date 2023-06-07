Best player prop specials to consider for Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals Game 3

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat head into Game 3 of the NBA Finals looking for a 2-1 series edge after the teams split the opening two contests in Denver. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET from the Kaseya Center in Miami, where the Heat haven’t been at their best this postseason but the Nuggets haven’t done well on the road either.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering player prop specials with combinations featuring players from both teams in the same bet. Here’s a look at our favorite player prop specials for Game 3.

Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler 20+ combined assists (+270)

As the postseason grind continues to roll along it's clear that Butler’s scoring efficiency has taken a dip, while the Heat star has instead opted to play the role of facilitator. Through his last five games, Butler is averaging 7.0 apg.

On the opposite side, Jokic continues to be a walking triple-double machine, as he’s averaging 10.1 apg himself in this playoffs, which would continue Wednesday night.

Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray 8+ combined threes (+300)

Porter Jr. and Murray went a combined 4-14 in Denver’s Game 2 loss, with Porter Jr. struggling in particular in light of an overall 2-8 shooting performance from the field. I expect the former to bounce back as this series shifts to Miami, and Murray should be prepared to carry more of a scoring load in light of Jokic maximizing his own role as a facilitator.

Porter Jr. is averaging 2.6 made threes per game this postseason, while Murray is scoring at a clip of 3.1 made threes per contest. As long as one or both can get hot from deep in Game 3, this special should hit.

Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo 30+ combined rebs (+900)

Jokic is averaging the third-most rebounds per game of all players in the postseason (12.9) while Adebayo ranks in the top 15 grabbing 9.4 boards per game himself. Second-chance opportunities will be an X-factor in this matchup after the first two games were decided by an average margin of seven points and while the odds are large, it wouldn’t be a shock to see these two big men crash the glass with an emphasis in Game 3.