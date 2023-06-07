Best Same Game Parlays to consider for Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals Game 3

The 2023 NBA Finals is officially a series. The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat split the first two games in the Mile High City and both teams now look ahead to Game 3 which will take place in Miami on Wednesday, June 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET from the Kaseya Center.

Same Game Parlays are a great way for bettors to combine outcomes within the same contest for stronger odds and bigger payouts. Here are our favorite Same Game Parlays for Game 3 between the Nuggets and the Heat, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SGP 1 (+170)

Legs: Nuggets moneyline, Nikola Jokic triple-double

Denver has yet to go down 2-1 in a series through these playoffs and only once (against the Phoenix Suns in the semifinals) have they dropped back-to-back games. Their star center in Jokic continues to average a triple-double in these playoffs (30.4 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 10.1 apg) and it’s clear they need his prowess for passing back on display to go up 2-1.

SGP 2 (+850)

Legs: Nuggets moneyline, Bam Adebayo 12+ rebounds, Nikola Jokic 12+ rebounds

Jokic is averaging the third-most rebounds per game of all players in the postseason (12.9) while Adebayo is grabbing 9.4 boards per game himself. If Game 3 proves to be tightly contested through all four quarters, second-chance opportunities could prove to be the difference as Jokic and Adebayo battle each other on the glass. Look for both bigs to have an impact in this category and give this parlay a chance to cash.

SGP 3 (+1500)

Legs: Jimmy Butler 30+ points, Nikola Jokic 30+ points, Bam Adebayo 20+ points, Jamal Murray 20+ points

The odds are big for this same game parlay but the logic is pretty simple. With a chance to take a decisive 2-1 series lead it’ll come down to each team’s two leading scorers to will their way to victory. Butler (27.3 ppg) and Adebayo (17.5 ppg) lead Miami through these playoffs, while the tandem of Jokic (30.4 ppg) and Murray (27.0 ppg) feel like locks to drop 20+ points in a bounce-back performance.