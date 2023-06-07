How to watch Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals Game 3 on TV and via live stream

The NBA Finals are tied 1-1 heading to Miami now after the Miami Heat came back in Game 2 and were able to get the victory over the Denver Nuggets. Game 3 is set for tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday from the Kaseya Center. The game will air on ABC.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Nuggets looked like the far better team in Game 1 as they won by 11, but had some struggles in the second half of Game 2. They had some troubles scoring and someone other than Nikola Jokic will need to step up as he had 41 points compared to 18 from their next highest scorer. Jamal Murray knocked down some big shots late and was just inches away from sending Game 2 to overtime. The Nuggets will need him to get things going a bit earlier in Game 3.

The Heat have to feel great about the first two games of the series. Stealing one of the first two in Denver was always going to be tough to do, but doing so gives Miami a great shot at pulling off this series upset. Bam Adebayo has been Miami’s top scorer so far as he’s averaging 23.5 points in the series. Gabe Vincent has provided them a reliable scoring option as well, averaging 21 points in the series. Now that the Heat were able to take one from the Nuggets in Denver, winning two home games in front of the home crowd has to be the goal to take a commanding 3-1 lead.