What channel is Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals Game 3 on and what time does it start?

Tipoff for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 7. The game will air on ABC. It has been a great series so far, as the Heat came back from a double-digit deficit in Game 2 to steal a game from the Nuggets on the road. The series is tied 1-1 heading to Miami for Wednesday’s contest.

The Nuggets need Jamal Murray to step up in this game. Nikola Jokic scored 41 points which was great but for a good portion of the 4th quarter, he was the only one scoring. Murray turned things on late knocking down a few three-pointers but if he was shooting like that all game, Denver would be up 2-0 right now. This will be a tough two-game stretch as the Nuggets are playing in Miami where opposing offenses have struggled in this postseason.

The Heat have to be feeling great after taking one from the Nuggets in Denver. Bam Adebayo has been their best player so far in the series, while Gabe Vincent has been having success in a secondary role. Jimmy Butler has been relatively quiet, but played a big role in late in Miami’s Game 2 victory. The Heat will need guys like Duncan Robinson and Max Strus to continue to step up at home, especially if they are being left open from behind the arc.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3

Date: Wednesday, June 7

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.