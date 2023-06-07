How the public is betting Heat vs. Nuggets Game 3 of 2023 NBA Finals

The Miami Heat will host the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals Wednesday, with both teams looking to take a 2-1 series lead. Here’s a look at how the public is betting on this game, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game 3 betting splits

ATS splits

It’s amazing what happens when the point spread gets smaller. Bettors were all over the Heat when the spread was eight points or slightly higher but the 2.5-point spread has pushed the majority of the public on Denver. 78% of all bets are on the Nuggets to cover, accounting for 88% of the money coming in on the category.

Total splits

64% of all bets are backing the over to hit again on a relatively low total, although there’s slightly more money coming in on the under. Game 1 went under this number and Game 2 went over, so there’s not much of a trend for bettors to really follow for this specific series. The Heat are 4-4 on the over at this line at home, while the Nuggets have topped this line in every road game this postseason.

Moneyline splits

56% of all bets here are on the Heat, which makes sense once you realize there’s more value for Nuggets bettors on the spread. Most bettors backing Denver will bet in the ATS category instead of the moneyline, which gives the edge here to Miami. Of course, the majority of the money is still coming in on Denver as those backing the Nuggets likely put in more cash to get a decent payout with slightly lesser odds.