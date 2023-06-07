Live updates from Nuggets vs. Heat 2023 NBA Finals Game 3

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will square off in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals Wednesday with both teams having won a game in Denver. The Heat will try to protect the homecourt advantage they stole after winning Game 2, while the Nuggets look to wrestle it back by taking a game on the road.

The Nuggets opened as 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook but have now moved up to 3.5-point favorites. The total comes in at 213.5 after initially being listed at 214.5. Denver is -165 on the moneyline, while Miami is +140.

Here are the latest updates from Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3 live updates

First quarter - Jamal Murray has eight early points for the Nuggets to pace the road team in Game 3, while Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are being aggressive themselves for the Heat. Miami leads 14-12 early.

First quarter - The first basket of Game 3 goes to the Bam Adebayo on a fancy layup and we are underway!

Pregame - Both teams will be rolling with the same starting lineups from Game 2. It’ll be Vincent, Strus, Butler, Love and Adebayo for the Heat while the Nuggets send out Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Gordon and Jokic.

Pregame - One big player the Heat will be missing in Game 3 is Tyler Herro, who is still out with a hand issue. Herro was expected to return by this point, but he’s still not at 100% and likely didn’t want to disrupt the team’s chemistry. We’ll see if he can come back in Game 4.

Pregame - Here’s a look at all of DK Nation’s contest for tonight’s contest, including tonight’s ATS and total picks, Nuggets and Heat player props, player specials, same game parlays and a look at the officiating crew. We’ve also got a DFS lineup strategy for Game 3 and how the public is betting on the game.