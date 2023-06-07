MLB lineups for Wednesday, June 7: Elly de la Cruz playing shortstop for Reds

We’ve got a full, 15-game MLB slate on Wednesday, June 7, with plenty of storylines to keep track of around the league. Who will the New York Yankees turn to with Aaron Judge now headed to the IL? What will Cincinnati Reds top prospect Elly de la Cruz do for an encore after his impressive Major League debut? Our daily lineup report has it all covered to let you know who’s starting and who’s sitting.
MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, June 7
Oakland Athletics vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m. ET
Ryan Noda moves into the leadoff spot as Esteury Ruiz sits, while Seth Brown bats second and gets a start in left field. Ramon Laureano will play right with JJ Bleday in center.
Run it
Andrew McCutchen will lead off as the DH with Connor Joe getting a start in right with a lefty on the mound. Mark Mathias and Rodolfo Castro will handle the middle-infield duties.
Game 3 vs the A's.


Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m. ET
Julio Rodriguez is up to the two-hole with Jarred Kelenic and Teoscar Hernandez in the corner outfield spots and Mike Ford at DH.
Dude, it's the lineup.
Still no Xander Bogaerts, as Ha-Seong Kim fills in at shortstop with Jake Cronenworth at second, Webster Rivas at first and Matt Carpenter at DH.
Lining up behind Wacha for Game ✌️
Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:05 p.m. ET
Kansas City Royals vs. Miami Marlins, 6:10 p.m. ET
Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET
No Lourdes Gurriel Jr. again for Arizona, with Pavin Smith starting in right and Corbin Carroll shifting to left. Emmanuel Rivera gets the nod at third while Evan Longoria will serve as the DH with a lefty on the mound.
Game 62.
Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET
Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET
Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET
Elly de la Cruz will get his first MLB start at shortstop, batting cleanup once again with Matt McLain serving as the DH.
May we interest you in today's lineup?
Powered by @PNCBank
New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET
Baltimore Orioles vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m. ET
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET
San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET
Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:30 p.m. ET
