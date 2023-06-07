MLB lineups for Wednesday, June 7: Elly de la Cruz playing shortstop for Reds

We’ve got a full, 15-game MLB slate on Wednesday, June 7, with plenty of storylines to keep track of around the league. Who will the New York Yankees turn to with Aaron Judge now headed to the IL? What will Cincinnati Reds top prospect Elly de la Cruz do for an encore after his impressive Major League debut? Our daily lineup report has it all covered to let you know who’s starting and who’s sitting.

MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, June 7

Oakland Athletics vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m. ET

Ryan Noda moves into the leadoff spot as Esteury Ruiz sits, while Seth Brown bats second and gets a start in left field. Ramon Laureano will play right with JJ Bleday in center.

Andrew McCutchen will lead off as the DH with Connor Joe getting a start in right with a lefty on the mound. Mark Mathias and Rodolfo Castro will handle the middle-infield duties.

Game 3 vs the A's.



AT&T SportsNet

— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 7, 2023

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m. ET

Julio Rodriguez is up to the two-hole with Jarred Kelenic and Teoscar Hernandez in the corner outfield spots and Mike Ford at DH.

Still no Xander Bogaerts, as Ha-Seong Kim fills in at shortstop with Jake Cronenworth at second, Webster Rivas at first and Matt Carpenter at DH.

— San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 7, 2023

Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Kansas City Royals vs. Miami Marlins, 6:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

No Lourdes Gurriel Jr. again for Arizona, with Pavin Smith starting in right and Corbin Carroll shifting to left. Emmanuel Rivera gets the nod at third while Evan Longoria will serve as the DH with a lefty on the mound.

Nationals TBA

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

TBA

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers TBA

Elly de la Cruz will get his first MLB start at shortstop, batting cleanup once again with Matt McLain serving as the DH.

May we interest you in today's lineup?



— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2023

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

TBA

Baltimore Orioles vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

TBA

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:30 p.m. ET

TBA