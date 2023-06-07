Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, June 7

The starting pitching slate on Wednesday, June 7 is short on truly bankable names (although given the way this 2023 season has gone, can we really rely on any starter?). Zack Wheeler gets to face the Detroit Tigers, Max Scherzer has been on a roll lately and George Kirby is coming off his best start of the year, but after the top few names, things drop off quickly.

While there’s plenty of risk, though, there’s also plenty of opportunity, with several young or unproven arms getting matchups they could take advantage of — a full two-thirds of today’s scheduled starters could have an argument to be made for firing them up in your fantasy baseball leagues. So let’s get right to our daily starting pitcher rankings, as we break everything down and tell you who to start, who to sit and who to stream.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, June 7

Pitchers to stream

Dean Kremer, Baltimore Orioles — Kremer doesn’t have the most overwhelming stuff, but he locates all of his pitches well and hasn’t allowed more than three runs (or gone fewer than five innings) since April. The Milwaukee Brewers aren’t a lineup to fear right now, and the O’s righty is a good bet to put up five or six solid frames — putting him in good position to at least notch a win.

Hogan Harris, Oakland Athletics — Harris is a crafty lefty out of central casting, and his 3.69 expected ERA is far better than his actual 6.97 mark. That number is bloated because of a disastrous first outing in which he gave up six runs on five hits and a walk while recording just one out, but he’s bounced back with two runs allowed over 10 combined innings over his last two appearances. He could find success yet again facing a weak Pittsburgh Pirates offense.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, June 7.