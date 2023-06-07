 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, June 7

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Wednesday, June 7.

By Chris Landers
Max Scherzer of the New York Mets in action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 01, 2023 in New York City. New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2. Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The starting pitching slate on Wednesday, June 7 is short on truly bankable names (although given the way this 2023 season has gone, can we really rely on any starter?). Zack Wheeler gets to face the Detroit Tigers, Max Scherzer has been on a roll lately and George Kirby is coming off his best start of the year, but after the top few names, things drop off quickly.

While there’s plenty of risk, though, there’s also plenty of opportunity, with several young or unproven arms getting matchups they could take advantage of — a full two-thirds of today’s scheduled starters could have an argument to be made for firing them up in your fantasy baseball leagues. So let’s get right to our daily starting pitcher rankings, as we break everything down and tell you who to start, who to sit and who to stream.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, June 7

Pitchers to stream

Dean Kremer, Baltimore Orioles — Kremer doesn’t have the most overwhelming stuff, but he locates all of his pitches well and hasn’t allowed more than three runs (or gone fewer than five innings) since April. The Milwaukee Brewers aren’t a lineup to fear right now, and the O’s righty is a good bet to put up five or six solid frames — putting him in good position to at least notch a win.

Hogan Harris, Oakland Athletics — Harris is a crafty lefty out of central casting, and his 3.69 expected ERA is far better than his actual 6.97 mark. That number is bloated because of a disastrous first outing in which he gave up six runs on five hits and a walk while recording just one out, but he’s bounced back with two runs allowed over 10 combined innings over his last two appearances. He could find success yet again facing a weak Pittsburgh Pirates offense.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, June 7.

Starting pitcher rankings 6/7

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Zack Wheeler vs. Tigers
2 Corbin Burnes vs. Orioles
3 George Kirby @ Padres
4 Max Scherzer @ Braves
Strong plays
5 Edward Cabrera vs. Royals
6 Tanner Bibee vs. Red Sox
7 Jon Gray vs. Cardinals
8 Pablo Lopez @ Rays
9 Chris Bassitt vs. Astros
10 Charlie Morton vs. Mets
11 Logan Webb @ Rockies
12 Michael Wacha vs. Mariners
Questionable
13 Roansy Contreras vs. Athletics
14 Lance Lynn @ Yankees
15 Dean Kremer @ Brewers
16 Hogan Harris @ Pirates
17 Zach Davies @ Nationals
18 Jack Flaherty @ Rangers
19 Reese Olson @ Phillies
20 Jaime Barria vs. Cubs
Don't do it
21 Jhony Brito vs. White Sox
22 Jameson Taillon @ Angels
23 Jordan Lyles @ Marlins
24 Kutter Crawford @ Guardians
25 Noah Syndergaard @ Reds
26 Ronel Blanco @ Blue Jays
27 Brandon Williamson vs. Dodgers
28 Patrick Corbin vs. Diamondbacks
29 Connor Seabold vs. Giants
30 Cooper Criswell vs. Twins

More From DraftKings Nation