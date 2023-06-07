Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, June 7

A full, 15-game MLB slate on Wednesday makes for a robust menu for DFS players tonight, with 10 games on the main draw at DraftKings DFS beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, we’re here to help you sift through it all with three teams to stack in your lineups.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, June 7

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Mookie Betts ($5,800)

Will Smith ($5,500)

J.D. Martinez ($4,800)

Chris Taylor ($2,800)

Reds lefty Brandon Williamson has been among the luckiest starters in baseball so far this year, with a two-run gap between his 4.29 ERA and his 6.30 expected ERA. His expected slugging percentage and barrel rate fall in the bottom 10 percent of the league, and that should come back to bite him against a powerful Dodgers lineup on Wednesday night. Williamson has in particular struggled against righties, with a .734 OPS allowed compared to a .517 mark against lefties, so let’s roll with four L.A. righties for this stack. Betts and Martinez have homered a whopping 10 times over the last 10 games, while Taylor offers salary relief with tons of upside given his .745 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching this season.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

Thairo Estrada ($5,000)

J.D. Davis ($4,500)

Joc Pederson ($4,100)

LaMonte Wade Jr. ($3,900)

Stacking at Coors Field is always a good idea, but especially when Rockies starter Connor Seabold is on the mound. Seabold has put up a 5.40 ERA so far this year, and with one of the lowest whiff rates in baseball, there will be plenty of balls put in play on Wednesday night — which almost always means lots of runs in the thin air of Coors Field.

The Giants put up 10 runs in a win on Tuesday, so let’s ride with them again here. Wade, Estrada and Pederson have been hitting 1-2-3 in the order against righties and combined for seven hits last night, while Davis has a 1.009 OPS over his last 10 games.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals

Ketel Marte ($4,900)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($4,000)

Christian Walker ($3,900)

Emmanuel Rivera ($3,100)

Nats lefty Patrick Corbin has been as flammable as ever this year, with a 4.92 ERA and 1.478 WHIP. He’s been particularly vulnerable against right-handed hitters, allowing an eye-popping .306/.343/.494 slash line that includes 11 homers. Luckily for us, the D-backs have plenty of righties in their lineup to take advantage of today, led by Marte (.900 OPS against lefties), Gurriel Jr. (.828) and Walker (1.050) at the top of the order. If you’re looking to save some salary, consider Rivera at third base, who comes cheap but has put up a .857 OPS against lefties this year.