Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Angels on Wednesday, June 7

The Chicago Cubs (26-34) and the Los Angeles Angels (32-30) will play the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday, June 7. First pitch from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. Chicago will start Jameson Taillon (1-3, .705 ERA), while Los Angeles counters with reliever-turned-starter Jaime Barria (2-2, 1.59).

The Angels are the -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cubs are the +125 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Cubs-Angels picks: Wednesday, June 7

Injury report

Cubs

Out: SP Justin Steele (forearm). RP Nick Burdi (appendix), RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), OF Cody Bellinger (knee)

Angels

Out: RP Matt Moore (oblique), C Max Stassi (hip)

Starting pitchers

Jameson Taillon vs. Jaime Barria

Taillon will be making his 10th appearance of the season. He had a rough May, allowing fewer than four earned runs in just one of his five starts. Taillon bounced back his last time out, allowing just one earned run in 5.2 innings of work against the San Diego Padres. He gave up just three hits and struck out three to earn his first win of the season.

Barria typically comes out of the pen, and while this will be his 14th appearance of the year, it will only be his third start. His last outing was a start against the Chicago White Sox. He allowed just one earned in five innings on four hits. Barria struck out six and walked three to pick up his second victory.

Over/Under pick

The first game ended with 11 runs scored between the two teams. Chicago has scored fewer than four runs in six of its last eight games. Los Angeles has been inconsistent at the plate, tallying at least six runs in three of its last six contests. Looking at this pitching matchup, I think the over hits yet again.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Angels picked up a big win in the series opener and have now won consecutive games. The Cubs have dropped back-to-back games and are 3-2 over their last five. The pitching matchup looks like it favors Chicago, with Barria spending most of the year as a reliever, but he pitched really well in his last start. If he can replicate that outing and get some run support, the Angels should notch a win on Thursday.

Pick: Angels