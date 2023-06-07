Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Rangers on Wednesday, June 7

The St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) will take on the Texas Rangers (40-20) in the final game of their three-game series on Wednesday, June 7. First pitch from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas is set for 8:05 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN+. Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.55 ERA) will get the starting nod for St. Louis, while Texas counters with red-hot righty Jon Gray (6-1, 2.51).

The Rangers are the -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine. St. Louis will be off on Thursday before returning home Friday for a three-game divisional series against the Cincinnati Reds. Texas will also be off Thursday and then goes on the road for a weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cardinals-Rangers picks: Wednesday, June 7

Injury report

Cardinals

Out: RP Jake Woodford (shoulder), OF Tyler O’Neill (back), OF Lars Nootbaar (back), OF Dylan Carlson (ankle)

Rangers

Out: SP Jacob deGrom (elbow), UTIL Brad Miller (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Jack Flaherty vs. Jon Gray

Flaherty will be starting his 13th game of the year. He had a brutal outing to begin May but has largely settled down as the Cardinals try to turn a corner after their dismal start. Flaherty last pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates and allowed just one earned run on six hits in 5.1 innings of work. He struck out six and walked one, but didn’t factor into the decision.

With deGrom’s injuries, Gray has stepped up to help solidify the Texas rotation. He has allowed a combined three earned runs over his last five games. Most recently, Gray threw seven shutout innings against the Seattle Mariners. He only gave up two hits and struck out five to earn his sixth win of the year.

Over/Under pick

The two games in this series have finished with seven and 10 runs scored so far. St. Louis scored three or fewer runs in 10 of their last 12 games. Offense hasn’t been hard to come by for Texas, as they have scored at least four runs in four straight games and double-digit runs in two of those. There is a good chance that Gray can shut down St. Louis, but I still like the over.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Cardinals have lost five games in a row and seven of their last eight. On the other hand, the Rangers are riding a five-game win streak and have won eight of their last 10. With this pitching matchup and the way that Texas has been hitting the ball, I expect the Rangers to pull off a sweep.

Pick: Rangers