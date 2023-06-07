Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Braves on Wednesday, June 7

The New York Mets (30-31) and the Atlanta Braves (36-24) will play the second game of their three-game divisional series on Wednesday, June 7. First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. New York will start Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.21 ERA), while Atlanta counters with Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.62 ERA).

The Braves are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets check in as +100 underdogs, with the run total set at 9.5.

Mets-Braves picks: Wednesday, June 7

Injury report

Mets

N/A

Braves

Out: SS Ehire Adrianza (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Max Scherzer vs. Charlie Morton

Scherzer has started looking like himself again, which is bad news for the rest of the league. The future Hall of Famer has allowed just three combined earned runs over his last four starts. Most recently, Scherzer pitched seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out nine to earn his fifth win of the season.

Morton has been all over the place this season. In his last four starts, he has allowed three, two, six and no earned runs and has gone 1-3 in that span. The Atlanta lineup seems to disappear when he is on the mound. His last time out, Morton allowed three earned on six hits over seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He finished with nine strikeouts and two walks while taking his sixth loss of the year.

Over/Under pick

These teams have matched up four times so far this season. Those games have seen run totals of four, 17, 8 and 10, with the latter being game one of this current series. Scherzer has been dominant in his return to form, but the Atlanta lineup is a tough one to get through. Still, this is a high run total, so I’m taking the under.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Mets have lost four games in a row, with their last victory coming when Scherzer was on the mound. The Braves are riding a three-game win streak but have struggled to maintain their early-season momentum. New York has a better chance of getting to Morton than Atlanta does of knocking Scherzer out of the game early with the way he has been pitching.

Pick: Mets