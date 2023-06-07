Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Reds on Wednesday, June 7

The Los Angeles Dodgers (35-26) and Cincinnati Reds (28-33) will play the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday, June 7. First pitch from Great American Ballpark is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles will hope Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 6.54 ERA) can start to turn his season around, while Cincinnati counters with rookie lefty Brandon Williamson (0-0, 4.29).

The Dodgers are the road moneyline favorites with -165 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are +140 underdogs, and the run total is set at 11.

Dodgers-Reds picks: Wednesday, June 7

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Julio Urias (hamstring), OF Trayce Thompson (oblique)

Reds

Day to day: SP Hunter Greene (hip)

Out: RP Derek Law (flexor), RF Wil Myers (illness, shoulder), LF Nick Senzel (knee), CF TJ Friedl (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Noah Syndergaard vs. Brandon Williamson

Syndergaard will be making his 12th start of the season. He has had an up-and-down year but hasn’t played to the level that the Dodgers were hoping for when they signed him in free agency. Most recently, Syndergaard allowed five earned runs on seven hits in five innings against the Washington Nationals. He struck out and walked two but didn’t factor into the eventual decision.

The reliever-turned-starter Williamson will make his fifth appearance of the season. He has been the beneficiary of ample run support, and while he hasn’t secured a victory yet, the rookie also hasn’t earned a loss. Williamson allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in 6.2 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers his last time out. He struck out six and walked two.

Over/Under pick

Game one of this series saw the Reds pull off a dramatic ninth-inning comeback to secure a 9-8 win. Los Angeles has scored at least six runs in seven of its last nine games. Cincinnati’s offense is riddled with injuries but has been sustained by young talent like recent call-ups Matt McLain and Elly de la Cruz. Even with a high run total, I am taking the over.

Pick: Over 11

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers have lost three games in a row and four of their last five. They have also lost the last three games that Syndergaard has started. The Reds recently had a four-game losing streak but have now logged back-to-back wins. With top prospect de La Cruz in tow, I think Cincy is able to capitalize on this momentum and solidify a series win on Wednesday.

Pick: Reds