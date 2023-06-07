Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Guardians on Wednesday, June 7

The Boston Red Sox took the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday behind a strong effort from James Paxton, and now they’ll look to make it two in a row on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Progressive Field. Kutter Crawford (1-2, 3.48 ERA) will fill Chris Sale’s spot in the rotation for the Sox, while Cleveland turns to rookie Tanner Bibee (1-1, 3.20 ERA) to snap its losing streak.

The Guardians are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Boston coming in at +110. The total is set at 8.

Red Sox-Guardians picks: Wednesday, June 7

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: SP Chris Sale (shoulder), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), RP John Schreiber (shoulder), INF Yu Chang (wrist), RP Zack Kelly (elbow), OF Adam Duvall (wrist), RP Wyatt Mills (elbow), 2B Trevor Story (elbow), SS Adalberto Mondesi (knee)

Guardians

Day-to-Day: SS Amed Rosario

Out: SP Cal Quantrill (shoulder), SP Peyton Battenfield (shoulder), SP Cody Morris (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Kutter Crawford vs. Tanner Bibee

Effective out of the bullpen all year, Crawford has been forced into the rotation of late due to various injuries, most recently Chris Sale’s. Crawford allowed one run to the Rays and struck out three over three innings in his start of the year. He pitched four innings against Cleveland earlier this season, allowing one run and striking out three.

Bibee has been a fairly solid starter for Cleveland in his first MLB season, and can be counted on for six to seven innings with regularity. The righty conceded three runs in five innings to the Twins in his latest outing, striking out six. Before that, he pitched six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one run and striking out nine.

Over/Under pick

Last night’s total was 9, and while neither team’s lineup has looked particularly impressive as of late, these pitchers can be expected to give up a few runs each. I think we’ll see a similar score to last night’s game — close, not a blowout, but enough to add up over the total.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Red Sox took last night’s game in a close 5-4 win, and I think we’ll see another tight matchup today — but with Cleveland coming out on top. Bibee has more starting experience and ability to go deep into starts than Crawford. The Sox have hit something of a slump at the plate, and Bibee does well at home.

Pick: Guardians